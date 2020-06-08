[SBS Star] EXO CHEN Goes to 'Inkigayo' to Show His Support to BAEKHYUN

CHEN of K-pop boy group EXO showed support to his fellow member BAEKHYUN with his solo promotions.On June 7, BAEKHYUN won first place with a new solo track 'Candy' on SBS' music show 'Inkigayo'.The announcement was made by the hosts at the end of the show when all artists were on stage together.Following that, BAEKHYUN began singing 'Candy' as part of the encore performance and the artists went down the stage.At that time, the camera panned around the stage, showing the artists saying goodbye to the camera.Then, fans spotted CHEN with a white mask, black beanie and mustard yellow baggy t-shirt behind BAEKHYUN.CHEN was all covered up, but it was easy to tell that it was CHEN because fans had actually seen CHEN getting off his van and entering 'Inkigayo' studio before the live show started.Before CHEN went off the stage, he looked at the camera with his eyes smiling.Although it was only for a brief moment, this was CHEN's first time making a television appearance since his unexpected news.Previously in January, CHEN told fans that he was marrying his girlfriend who was pregnant.In April, CHEN and his wife's daughter was born into the world.(Credit= SBS Inkigayo, SM Entertainment, Online Community)(SBS Star)