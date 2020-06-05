SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Fans Are Concerned About TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Choreography
Lee Narin

Published 2020.06.05
K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER(TXT)'s fans are worried about the group's choreography to a new song.

Back on May 18, TXT dropped a new mini album 'THE DREAM CHAPTER: ETERNITY'.
TOMORROW X TOGETHERThen on June 3, a music video for one of the tracks 'PUMA' (Korean title: 'Pumas that Escaped from the Zoo') was uploaded on the group's YouTube.

The five members―SOOBIN, YEONJUN, TAEHYUN, BEOMGYU and HUENINGKAI showed off an energetic dance that well-matched a powerful and aggressive song.

They undoubtedly managed to make themselves look like brave pumas that are walking about the city after their zoo escape.
TOMORROW X TOGETHEROne of the scenes that caught the most attention of fans was where YEONJUN jumped on the back of SOOBIN and HUENINGKAI while they were leaning forward. 

The surprising thing was that YEONJUN did not jump back down right away; he stood on their back, singing for several seconds before he got down.
TOMORROW X TOGETHERThis part of the choreography instantly made fans worried, as they felt like it was not safe.

They worried that one of them would get hurt during a rehearsal or live performance in the future.

Under this video, they left comments such as, "What if one of them break their back? What if YEONJUN falls off? Gosh, I can't stop worrying.", "Please change the choreography, Big Hit! It's too dangerous!", "The choreography is cool, I'll give you that. But there's certainly too much of a risk to take here. Why keep this part as it is then?" and so on.
 

(Credit= 'Big Hit Labels' YouTube, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
