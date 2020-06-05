SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Lee Jae Wook Confirms His Appearance in New Netflix Original Series
Lee Narin

Published 2020.06.05
Actor Lee Jae Wook will be starring in new Netflix original series 'Move to Heaven'.

On June 4, Netflix confirmed participation of Lee Jae Wook, actor Ji Jin Hee and actress Hong Seung Hee in 'Move to Heaven'.
Lee Jae WookA story of 'Move to Heaven' centers around a young man with Asperger syndrome named 'Geu-ru'.

Ji Jin Hee will be playing the role of Geu-ru's father 'Jeong-wu', who runs a company that disposes personal belongings of the deceased.
Lee Jae WookOne day, he decides to designate his younger brother 'Sang-gu' as Geu-ru's guardian.

Sang-gu is a character who has just been released from prison, and a key story to his imprisonment revolves around something that happened with 'Su-cheol' (Lee Jae Wook).

Up to the time when Sang-gu was sent to prison, Su-cheol used to learn boxing from him.

Hong Seung Hee will portray the role of Geu-ru's kind next door neighbor 'Na-mu', who cares much about his well-being.
Lee Jae Wook'Move to Heaven' will be available worldwide exclusively on Netflix soon.

(Credit= VAST Entertainment, Ikkle Entertainment, C-JeS Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
