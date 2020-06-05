SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] CL Shares Her Story About How Black Culture Inspired Her & Shows Support for '#BlackLivesMatter'
[SBS Star] CL Shares Her Story About How Black Culture Inspired Her & Shows Support for '#BlackLivesMatter'

Published 2020.06.05
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] CL Shares Her Story About How Black Culture Inspired Her & Shows Support for #BlackLivesMatter
Singer CL stepped up to show her support for the Black Lives Matter movement by sharing how black culture personally inspired her and the K-pop industry as a whole.

On June 4, CL took her Instagram account to share a powerful message regarding the ongoing movement and to encourage her followers to sign a petition.
CLWritten in both Korean and English, CL explained how the black culture inspired her life in general ever since she was a little kid.

She also emphasized that although it may feel like we have no connection to this movement, we actually are all connected and we must stand up together for justice.
CLCL wrote:

'The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill' was the first album my dad bought me.

Beyoncé's 'DANGEROUSLY IN LOVE' was the first CD I bought for myself.

Janet Jackson taught me the power of movement of dance and expression.

Missy Elliott is why I am so obsessed with my video visuals.

Lil Kim was one of Fashion's pioneers that taught me how to be fearless in how I tell stories through clothes.

Aaliyah is the reason why I still wear baggy pants and combat boots on stage.

During the rare moments of me being at karaoke, my friends saw me singing (but actually screaming) 'nonononoWAY' by Whitney Houston. It ends with 'no mo drama' by MJB.

Some of the biggest inspirations for 2NE1 were Destiny's Child and TLC.

These are just some of the examples of the core women who have inspired me over the years.

Artists, directors, writers, dancers, designers, producers, stylists in the K-pop industry are all inspired by black culture whether they acknowledge it or not.

I would like to encourage all the K-pop fans to give back and show their love and support for all that we have received from Black artists.

I want to explain to all the K-pop fans, fellow Asians, and non-Americans who feel like they have little or no connection to what's happening that we are all connected at the end of the day.

And don't we, Asians living abroad, also face enough racism to the point where we are numb and sick of it?

We must stand up together as one helping them fight for justice.

It's never too late. Let's send them love and support by caring, elevating black voices, educating ourselves, and bringing awareness to people around you.

(Credit= 'chaelincl' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
