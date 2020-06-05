[SBS Star] VIDEO: Yoona Speaks to Girls' Generation Members on the Phone; Shows Off a Great Chemistry

The members of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation boasted their incredible chemistry on the phone.On May 30, Yoona hosted a special live broadcast titled, 'Yoona's ♡NE Day Radio_90.530MHz' in celebration of her birthday.During the live broadcast, the production team gave Yoona an interesting mission to complete.It was to hear the words in a paper from four members of Girls' Generation without telling them what the answers are.The production team connected Yoona to Sunny, Taeyeon, Hyoyeon and Seohyun.As soon as Yoona was connected to them, she could not hide her excitement; she became super bubbly.They all certainly sounded like they were very close friends, but what fans noticed here was the different vibes that each phone call gave off.When Yoona and Sunny were talking, they almost sounded like they were real sisters.With Yoona and Taeyeon, they were all lovey-dovey with each other.Then, Yoona turned into a playful little child who loves to joke about with Hyoyeon.Lastly with Seohyun, Yoona sounded like a caring older sister.Fans are smiling at the Girls' Generation members' ongoing friendship that is lasting for over 13 years.(Credit= 'SMTOWN' NAVER V LIVE, '출구없태연' YouTube, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)