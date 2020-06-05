SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Lee Min-jung Leaves an Adorable Comment Under Lee Byung Hun's Selfie
Lee Narin

Published 2020.06.05
Actress Lee Min-jung left the cutest comment under her husband actor Lee Byung Hun's selfie. 

On June 4, Lee Byung Hun updated his Instagram with a new photo. 

The photo was a selfie of him sitting at the back of a car wearing a tuxedo. 

Without overly-posing himself, he just stared at the camera with a light smile. 

Along with the photo, he wrote, "On my way to 'Daejong Film Awards'." 
Lee Byung HunThen a few minutes later, Lee Min-jung made her visit to Lee Byung Hun's Instagram and left a comment under this selfie. 

She playfully wrote, "I feel like you need to learn how to take a good selfie..." 

When Lee Byung Hun's followers saw her comment, they immediately burst into laughter. 
Lee Min-jungLee Min-jung and Lee Byung Hun got married in August 2013, and have one son who was born in March 2015.

(Credit= '216jung' 'byunghun0712' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
