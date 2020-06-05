[SBS Star] Lee Min-jung Leaves an Adorable Comment Under Lee Byung Hun's Selfie

Actress Lee Min-jung left the cutest comment under her husband actor Lee Byung Hun's selfie.On June 4, Lee Byung Hun updated his Instagram with a new photo.The photo was a selfie of him sitting at the back of a car wearing a tuxedo.Without overly-posing himself, he just stared at the camera with a light smile.Along with the photo, he wrote, "On my way to 'Daejong Film Awards'."Then a few minutes later, Lee Min-jung made her visit to Lee Byung Hun's Instagram and left a comment under this selfie.She playfully wrote, "I feel like you need to learn how to take a good selfie..."When Lee Byung Hun's followers saw her comment, they immediately burst into laughter.Lee Min-jung and Lee Byung Hun got married in August 2013, and have one son who was born in March 2015.(Credit= '216jung' 'byunghun0712' Instagram)(SBS Star)