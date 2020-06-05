SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS Joins Forbes' '100 Highest-paid Celebrities' List of the Year
LIVE new 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 new 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS Joins Forbes' '100 Highest-paid Celebrities' List of the Year

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.06.05 14:27 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS Joins Forbes 100 Highest-paid Celebrities List of the Year
K-pop boy group BTS ranked #47 on Forbes' annual list of 100 highest-paid celebrities in the world.

On June 4, Forbes released its annual Celebrity 100 list of the year, which includes the list of the world's highest-paid celebrities using pretax earnings from June 2019 to May 2020 before deducting their management, legal assistance, and agency fees.
BTSBTS took #47 spot of the list with an estimated 50 million dollars pretax income.

Forbes explained, "The K-pop supergroup grossed 170 million on the road in 2019, more than any American band except Metallica."
BTSAmerican reality TV star Kylie Jenner topped the list, while BTS narrowly beat Kim Kardashian West who ranked #48.

The figures mentioned on the list are based on data from Nielsen Music/MRC Data, Pollstar, IMDB, NPD BookScan and ComScore, in addition to interviews with experts and many of the celebrities themselves.
BTSMeanwhile, BTS was expected to hold another world tour this year, but the plan has ultimately been revised due to the vast spread of COVID-19 across the globe.

(Credit= Forbes, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙