[SBS Star] BTS Joins Forbes' '100 Highest-paid Celebrities' List of the Year

K-pop boy group BTS ranked #47 on Forbes' annual list of 100 highest-paid celebrities in the world.On June 4, Forbes released its annual Celebrity 100 list of the year, which includes the list of the world's highest-paid celebrities using pretax earnings from June 2019 to May 2020 before deducting their management, legal assistance, and agency fees.BTS took #47 spot of the list with an estimated 50 million dollars pretax income.Forbes explained, "The K-pop supergroup grossed 170 million on the road in 2019, more than any American band except Metallica."American reality TV star Kylie Jenner topped the list, while BTS narrowly beat Kim Kardashian West who ranked #48.The figures mentioned on the list are based on data from Nielsen Music/MRC Data, Pollstar, IMDB, NPD BookScan and ComScore, in addition to interviews with experts and many of the celebrities themselves.Meanwhile, BTS was expected to hold another world tour this year, but the plan has ultimately been revised due to the vast spread of COVID-19 across the globe.(Credit= Forbes, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)