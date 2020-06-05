[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Reportedly Steps Down from an Upcoming Movie

Actor Song Joong Ki has reportedly decided to step down from an upcoming music film 'Season of You and Me' due to scheduling conflicts.On June 5, it was reported that Song Joong Ki had to step down from 'Season of You and Me' due to scheduling conflicts that arose from the recent COVID-19 pandemic.The actor was originally scheduled to finish shooting the movie 'Bogota' early this year; however, the filming has been postponed indefinitely due to restrictions on overseas traveling.As he was no longer able to fit in the filming schedule of 'Season of You and Me', it seems like Song Joong Ki and his agency ultimately decided to withdraw from the project.Insiders revealed that Song Joong Ki is also seeking out a TV drama project at the moment to take part for the second half of 2020.Meanwhile, Song Joong Ki's new sci-fi blockbuster 'Space Sweepers' is scheduled to hit theaters this summer.(Credit= Blossom Entertainment)(SBS Star)