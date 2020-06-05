[SBS Star] "I Wouldn't Have Got Married If I Hadn't Met Her" TAEYANG Shows Love for Min Hyorin

K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member TAEYANG expressed immense love for his wife actress Min Hyorin.On June 4, the sixth episode 'Crystal Clear' of TAEYANG's documentary 'WHITE NIGHT' was shared on YouTube.In this episode, TAEYANG was seen having a deep conversation with his friend dancer Lee Han-sol.This was back in April 2017, about a year before TAEYANG was enlisting in the military to serve his national mandatory duty.TAEYANG commented, "I honestly think meeting a good person and marrying her is the greatest thing that could happen to a guy. When you are not married, you are always trying to achieve something for yourself, right?"He continued, "But when you are married, you become more responsible as you are no longer only responsible for yourself. The difference between having that responsibility and not is huge."Then, Lee Han-sol asked, "So, are you going to marry her?", which TAEYANG answered without hesitation, "Yes, that's something I definitely want."After that, Lee Han-sol asked TAEYANG another question, "When will that be? Will you get married after your military service?"TAEYANG responded, "Well, I can't say anything for sure yet. But we have talked about getting married a lot. We both feel that it's meaningless to be together for four years unless we tie the knot."He went on, "We still fight a lot; it's hard not to fight. I don't think I would have even thought about getting married if I hadn't met her though. That's how much I love her."About a month before he began his military service in March 2018, TAEYANG and Min Hyorin got married to each other.(Credit= 'YGTAEYANG' YouTube, Online Community)(SBS Star)