[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS V Makes Fans Smile Ear to Ear with His Cute "Corn Dog" Pants
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS V Makes Fans Smile Ear to Ear with His Cute "Corn Dog" Pants

Published 2020.06.04
K-pop boy group BTS' member V's corn dog-like pants are so adorable that they are making lots of fans smile. 

On June 3, BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment shared a video of the group having a rehearsal. 

The members were rehearsing 'Dionysus' for their concert tour 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' in Seoul last year. 
BTSDuring the rehearsal, V was wearing a pair of super baggy pants. 

The pants were made with such a light material that they kept getting inflated as he moved. 

Since V's ankle could be seen under those balloon-like inflated pants, the shape of his legs looked somewhat laughable. 

Some said that his legs reminded them of a corn dog, which a lot of fans actually agreed with. 

Fans are screaming and laughing over this adorable outfit on V. 
 

(Credit= Online Community, 'BANGTANTV' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)   
