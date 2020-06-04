[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS V Makes Fans Smile Ear to Ear with His Cute "Corn Dog" Pants

K-pop boy group BTS' member V's corn dog-like pants are so adorable that they are making lots of fans smile.On June 3, BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment shared a video of the group having a rehearsal.The members were rehearsing 'Dionysus' for their concert tour 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' in Seoul last year.During the rehearsal, V was wearing a pair of super baggy pants.The pants were made with such a light material that they kept getting inflated as he moved.Since V's ankle could be seen under those balloon-like inflated pants, the shape of his legs looked somewhat laughable.Some said that his legs reminded them of a corn dog, which a lot of fans actually agreed with.Fans are screaming and laughing over this adorable outfit on V.(Credit= Online Community, 'BANGTANTV' YouTube)(SBS Star)