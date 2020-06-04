[SBS Star] Ahn Bo Hyun Shares He Worked at a Construction Site Even After 'Descendants of the Sun'

Actor Ahn Bo Hyun revealed that he had to work at a construction site even after his appearance in 'Descendants of the Sun' to cover his living costs.On May 30 episode of JTBC's talk show 'Knowing Brothers', Ahn Bo Hyun made a guest appearance.During the talk, Ahn Bo Hyun talked about his past financial struggles.He said, "I've worked at a gas station, food court, newspaper delivery service and so on. I've worked at so many job sectors in the past. I never stopped working."He continued, "Even after wrapping up 'Descendants of the Sun', I had to work part-time. It was a mega-hit drama, but being recognized did not exactly equal to having enough living costs."So, Ahn Bo Hyun apparently got a job at a construction site to earn his living costs.Ahn Bo Hyun said, "One funny thing happened while working at the site. My friends loved watching 'Descendants of the Sun', and used to treat me as if I was Song Joong Ki."He said, "One day, when I was working at the construction site, they video-called me. I picked it up thinking that there were just going to be my friends there. But it turned out some of my friends wanted to show off their friendship with me to their friends."He laughingly went on, "As I was wearing the safety helmet at that time, my friends as well as their friends all went completely silent."With a smile, he added, "But anyway, I've stopped doing work outside my acting career since 2018, because I've started to make better money."In 'Descendants of the Sun' (2016), Ahn Bo Hyun played the role of the first sergeant 'Lim Kwang-nam' of the Alpha team that was led by captain 'Yoo Si-jin' (actor Song Joong Ki).(Credit= JTBC Knowing Brothers, KBS Descendants of the Sun)(SBS Star)