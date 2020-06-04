[SBS Star] "We Will Stand Together" BTS Shows Solidarity with '#BlackLivesMatter'

K-pop boy group BTS shared its voice to show support for '#BlackLivesMatter' movement against racial injustice.On June 4, BTS took the group's official Twitter to share words written in both Korean and English.BTS wrote, "We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I, and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together."Black Lives Matter is a major movement across the United States against racism in response to a series of deaths of African Americans by deadly endemic police brutality.Following the tragic death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man in Minneapolis, rallies and demonstrations were held in over a hundred cities worldwide.Over the past week, many K-pop singers and actors have shared their voice through their platforms in support for the ongoing movement.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, 'BTS_twt' Twitter, GettyImagesKorea)(SBS Star)