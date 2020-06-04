SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] AB6IX YOUNG MIN Gets Caught Driving Under the Influence; Halts All Activities
Lee Narin

Published 2020.06.04 14:29
YOUNG MIN of K-pop boy group AB6IX was caught driving under the influence.

On June 4, YOUNG MIN's management agency BRAND NEW MUSIC released a notice regarding YOUNG MIN.

In the notice, the agency said, "Early the morning of May 31, YOUNG MIN met up with his friends and drank together."

They continued, "While driving back to the group's dorm after the gathering, the police caught YOUNG MIN drunk-driving. His driver's license immediately became suspended, and YOUNG MIN is greatly regretting his wrongdoing at the moment."
YOUNG MINThey went on, "As of today, YOUNG MIN will be going on an indefinite hiatus. AB6IX will promote as a 4-member group without YOUNG MIN for the time being."

They added, "We also would like to share that the release of AB6IX's new album, which was scheduled to be released on June 8, unfortunately has been postponed to June 29. "

The agency wrapped up the notice by saying, "We feel very responsible for what has happened, and will make sure that this sort of incidents do not ever happen again in the future."
YOUNG MINAfter participating in Mnet's survival audition show 'Produce 101 Season 2' in 2017, YOUNG MIN made debut as a member of boy duo MXM with DONG HYUN in September the same year.

Then in May 2019, YOUNG MIN made re-debut as the leader of AB6IX with DONG HYUN, BRAND NEW MUSIC trainee JEON WOONG, disbanded project group Wanna One's members WOO JIN and DAE HWI.
AB6IX(Credit= BRAND NEW MUSIC)

(SBS Star) 
