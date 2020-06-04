[SBS Star] BAEKHYUN Reminisces About His Acting Debut 'Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo'

BAEKHYUN of K-pop boy group EXO talked about his first acting project 'Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo' and his potential comeback as an actor.On June 3, BAEKHYUN guested on SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Cultwo Show' to promote his second solo mini album 'DELIGHT'.During the show, one listener mentioned BAEKHYUN's acting as prince 'Wang Eun' in SBS' 2016 drama 'Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo'.To this, BAEKHYUN said, "I was not the maknae (the youngest) in the drama, but my character was a childish one. So, I look like I am the youngest (among cast)."He continued, "Prince Wang Eun was in love with IU's character, but he was rejected by her. I had so much fun acting the character."When asked whether he will try acting again in the near future, BAEKHYUN shared, "I think I need a lot of time to be able to do that. I think I will be able to act again when I'm over 30."Meanwhile, BAEKHYUN is currently busy promoting his newly-released album led by the title track called 'Candy'.(Credit= SBS POWER FM Cultwo Show, SBS Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo)(SBS Star)