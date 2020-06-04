[SBS Star] Ji Chang Wook Shares the Simplest Reason Why He Decided to Become an Actor

Actor Ji Chang Wook revealed why he decided to become an actor.On June 3 episode of SBS' television show 'Han Bam', Ji Chang Wook's interview was broadcast.During the interview, Ji Chang Wook was asked, "When did you start dreaming about becoming an actor?"Ji Chang Wook said, "In high school. There was no special reason for it though. I just thought actors looked cool, and I was like, 'You know what? I want to become an actor as well.'"He continued, "I told my parents that, and they were very against it at first. We had a massive argument with each other when I told them that I wanted to study theater and film at university."He went on, "I was on really bad terms with my parents at that time. It probably was the worst ever; we argued a lot then."The actor added, "They later approved my decision after I began to make money as an actor. I think they were relieved that I was making enough money to feed myself."Currently, Ji Chang Wook leads a new SBS drama 'Backstreet Rookie' with actress Kim Yoo Jung.(Credit= SBS Han Bam)(SBS Star)