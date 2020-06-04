SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Ji Chang Wook Shares the Simplest Reason Why He Decided to Become an Actor
[SBS Star] Ji Chang Wook Shares the Simplest Reason Why He Decided to Become an Actor

Lee Narin

Published 2020.06.04 11:34
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Ji Chang Wook Shares the Simplest Reason Why He Decided to Become an Actor
Actor Ji Chang Wook revealed why he decided to become an actor. 

On June 3 episode of SBS' television show 'Han Bam', Ji Chang Wook's interview was broadcast. 
Ji Chang WookDuring the interview, Ji Chang Wook was asked, "When did you start dreaming about becoming an actor?" 

Ji Chang Wook said, "In high school. There was no special reason for it though. I just thought actors looked cool, and I was like, 'You know what? I want to become an actor as well.'"

He continued, "I told my parents that, and they were very against it at first. We had a massive argument with each other when I told them that I wanted to study theater and film at university."
Ji Chang WookHe went on, "I was on really bad terms with my parents at that time. It probably was the worst ever; we argued a lot then."

The actor added, "They later approved my decision after I began to make money as an actor. I think they were relieved that I was making enough money to feed myself."
Ji Chang WookCurrently, Ji Chang Wook leads a new SBS drama 'Backstreet Rookie' with actress Kim Yoo Jung. 

(Credit= SBS Han Bam)

(SBS Star)   
