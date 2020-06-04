[SBS Star] CNBLUE Kang Min Hyuk to Make a Small Screen Comeback in 3 Years?

K-pop boy band CNBLUE's drummer/actor Kang Min Hyuk may be returning with a new drama.On June 3, news outlet Sports Chosun reported that Kang Min Hyuk was cast in Kakao's upcoming web drama 'Not Thirty Yet' (literal translation).According to the report, Kang Min Hyuk was offered to play the role of 'Lee Seung-yu', a good-looking, talented and popular guy working at a publishing company.He looks like a person who is enjoying life, but he actually has some loneliness and pain in his heart.In response to this report, however, Kang Min Hyuk's management agency FNC Entertainment clarified that he has not confirmed his offer yet.The agency said, "It's true that Kang Min Hyuk was offered to play 'Lee Seung-yu' in 'Not Thirty Yet', but we're still considering the offer."Since making his acting debut in 2010 with a drama 'It's Okay, Daddy's Girl', he made an appearance in numerous projects including, 'Heartstrings' (2011), 'My Husband Got a Family' (2012), 'The Heirs' (2013), 'Entertainer' (2016) and more.If he decides to join the drama, it would be his first drama in about three years after 'Hospital Ship' in 2017.It also would mark his first work following the completion of his national mandatory military service on March 18.A lot of fans are looking forward to seeing what decision Kang Min Hyuk will make.(Credit= FNC Entertainment)(SBS Star)