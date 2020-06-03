[SBS Star] BAEKHYUN Gets Embarrassed While Talking About the Time When He Used to "Create Light"

K-pop boy group EXO's member BAEKHYUN laughed in embarrassment while talking about his "superpower".On June 3 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Cultwo Show', BAEKHYUN made a guest appearance.During the show, one listener asked a playful question to BAEKHYUN.The question was, "As far as I know, you have the ability to create light. Do you use that on a daily basis at all?"BAEKHYUN laughed after reading the question out loud, then explained to the hosts, "Each member of EXO had a superpower."He continued, "It was our group's main concept when we had just made debut. So, I used to shoot out light from my hand."BAEKHYUN laughed for ages and commented, "I think I was much more immune to doing that sort of 'cringy' stuff at that time."He added, "I actually thought that I looked cool then. If I was asked to do it now, I'm not sure if I'll be able to."(Credit= 'SMTOWN' YouTube, SBS POWER FM Cultwo Show)(SBS Star)