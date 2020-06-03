SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BAEKHYUN Gets Embarrassed While Talking About the Time When He Used to "Create Light"
LIVE new 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 new 제보하기

[SBS Star] BAEKHYUN Gets Embarrassed While Talking About the Time When He Used to "Create Light"

Lee Narin

Published 2020.06.03 18:25 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BAEKHYUN Gets Embarrassed While Talking About the Time When He Used to "Create Light"
K-pop boy group EXO's member BAEKHYUN laughed in embarrassment while talking about his "superpower".

On June 3 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Cultwo Show', BAEKHYUN made a guest appearance.
BAEKHYUNDuring the show, one listener asked a playful question to BAEKHYUN.

The question was, "As far as I know, you have the ability to create light. Do you use that on a daily basis at all?"

BAEKHYUN laughed after reading the question out loud, then explained to the hosts, "Each member of EXO had a superpower."

He continued, "It was our group's main concept when we had just made debut. So, I used to shoot out light from my hand."
BAEKHYUNBAEKHYUN laughed for ages and commented, "I think I was much more immune to doing that sort of 'cringy' stuff at that time."

He added, "I actually thought that I looked cool then. If I was asked to do it now, I'm not sure if I'll be able to."
BAEKHYUN(Credit= 'SMTOWN' YouTube, SBS POWER FM Cultwo Show)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙