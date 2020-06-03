SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BIGBANG TAEYANG Says, "I Have No Real Friends Except for G-DRAGON"
[SBS Star] BIGBANG TAEYANG Says, "I Have No Real Friends Except for G-DRAGON"

Published 2020.06.03 17:20 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BIGBANG TAEYANG Says, "I Have No Real Friends Except for G-DRAGON"
TAEYANG of K-pop boy group BIGBANG said that he has no friends except for his fellow member G-DRAGON.

On the fifth episode of TAEYANG's solo documentary series 'WHITE NIGHT', TAEYANG talked about his personal life and friendship.
BIGBANG TAEYANG Says, 'I Have No Real Friends Except for G-DRAGONOne of TAEYANG's colleagues revealed, "TAEYANG tends to keep to himself most of the time, but I think he's a good person. I've worked with him for a long time, but I don't think I still know him well."

Then TAEYANG confessed that he has no true friends outside his work life.BIGBANG TAEYANG Says, 'I Have No Real Friends Except for G-DRAGONBIGBANG TAEYANG Says, 'I Have No Real Friends Except for G-DRAGONHe said, "I don't think I have real friends. The people I meet through work are my friends. But when I'm not working, I don't have anyone that I can meet up with."

When a staff member named his fellow member G-DRAGON as his true friend, TAEYANG said, "That's true. He (G-DRAGON) is a true friend of mine."
BIGBANG TAEYANG Says, 'I Have No Real Friends Except for G-DRAGONTAEYANG and G-DRAGON are well-known to be good friends to each other for a long time even before their debut as BIGBANG in 2006.
 

(Credit= 'YGTAEYANG' YouTube, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
