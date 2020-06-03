[SBS Star] BIGBANG TAEYANG Says, "I Have No Real Friends Except for G-DRAGON"

TAEYANG of K-pop boy group BIGBANG said that he has no friends except for his fellow member G-DRAGON.On the fifth episode of TAEYANG's solo documentary series 'WHITE NIGHT', TAEYANG talked about his personal life and friendship.One of TAEYANG's colleagues revealed, "TAEYANG tends to keep to himself most of the time, but I think he's a good person. I've worked with him for a long time, but I don't think I still know him well."Then TAEYANG confessed that he has no true friends outside his work life.He said, "I don't think I have real friends. The people I meet through work are my friends. But when I'm not working, I don't have anyone that I can meet up with."When a staff member named his fellow member G-DRAGON as his true friend, TAEYANG said, "That's true. He (G-DRAGON) is a true friend of mine."TAEYANG and G-DRAGON are well-known to be good friends to each other for a long time even before their debut as BIGBANG in 2006.(Credit= 'YGTAEYANG' YouTube, Online Community)(SBS Star)