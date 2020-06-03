[SBS Star] Wanna One's Bodyguard Talks About the Time When Sasaeng Fans Almost Beat Up a Manager

Disbanded K-pop boy group Wanna One's former bodyguard Ko Seok-jin talked about the time when the group's manager almost got beaten up by sasaeng (overly-obsessive) fans.On June 2, Ko Seok-jin made a guest appearance on MBC every1's television show 'Video Star'.During the talk, Ko Seok-jin shared one of the most memorable moments of his time as a bodyguard for Wanna One.Ko Seok-jin said, "This was when I was abroad with Kim Jae Hwan. Wherever we went, there were sasaeng fans. They would follow Kim Jae Hwan from the airport to hotel. They would wait in front of the hotel for ages as well."He added, "It didn't just apply for Kim Jae Hwan. This would happen with all the members. There was almost no privacy."Then, Ko Seok-jin shared that him, Kim Jae Hwan and the other staff members thought of a great idea.Ko Seok-jin said, "After our arrival at the hotel, Kim Jae Hwan wanted to go to a restaurant. One of Wanna One's manager happened to have a similar physical appearance as Kim Jae Hwan."He continued, "We dressed him with Kim Jae Hwan's clothes and made him cover his face with an umbrella as he walked to our van. Just as we had expected, sasaeng fans started going after him as he walked out of the hotel. He got in the van and the van drove off."He went on, "We then took a cab to a restaurant. Our dinner couldn't be more peaceful. Later though, we heard that the manager almost got beaten up by sasaeng fans. After they discovered that he was not Kim Jae Hwan, they apparently got super furious."(Credit= MBC every1 Video Star, 'WannaOne.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)