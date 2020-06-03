SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Former MOMOLAND Yeonwoo in Talks to Join a New Romance Drama
Lee Narin

Published 2020.06.03
Yeonwoo, formerly of K-pop girl group MOMOLAND, may be joining a new romance drama. 

On June 2, it was reported that Yeonwoo is currently in discussion to appear in an upcoming romance drama 'You Will Die If You Cheat' (literal translation). 
Yeonwoo'You Will Die If You Cheat' is a drama that deals with a story about couples cheating on each other. 

Yeonwoo was offered a role of a university student named 'Mi-rae' with an outstanding beauty. 

She has such a mysterious personality that nobody can tell what really goes around in her head. 

At the moment, actress Cho Yeo Jeong and actor Ko Jun are also in talks to star in this drama. 
YeonwooBack in last November, Yeonwoo departed from MOMOLAND. 

Following her leave, she has been pursuing her career in acting. 

Fans are excited about the news, and they are hoping for Yeonwoo to make the positive decision. 
YeonwooMeanwhile, 'You Will Die If You Cheat' is scheduled to be unveiled in the second half of the year. 

(Credit= 'chloelxxlxx' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
