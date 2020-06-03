[SBS Star] White Horse in TWICE's New MV Reveals to Be Lee Minho's Horse in 'The King'

The white horse starring in K-pop girl group TWICE's new music video revealed to be actor Lee Minho's horse 'Maximus' in his recent drama 'The King: Eternal Monarch'.On June 1, TWICE made the group's much-anticipated comeback with a new title track 'MORE & MORE'.In the music video, the nine members of TWICE turned into fairies deep in the magical forest with various animals.Among all, there was one white horse which later revealed to be 'Maximus' from SBS' drama 'The King: Eternal Monarch'.One representative from TWICE's management agency JYP Entertainment confirmed that the horse is indeed Maximus and explained, "We have agreed to feature Maximus thanks to his ethereal image that suits well with the concept of the music video."Don't forget to check out Maximus' scene in the 'MORE & MORE' music video below:(Credit= SBS The King: Eternal Monarch, 'JYP Entertainment' YouTube)(SBS Star)