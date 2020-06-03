[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Drops New 'Dionysus' Video As Part of '2020 BTS FESTA'

K-pop boy group BTS gifted fans with a new choreography video of 'Dionysus' as part of the group's ongoing '2020 BTS FESTA'.On June 3, BTS dropped a brand-new choreography video of 'Dionysus' on the group's official YouTube channel.The video was of members doing their rehearsal for their 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' stadium tour performance in Seoul.'Dionysus' is one of the tracks of BTS' 2019 release 'MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA', known for its intense choreography and eye-opening stage props.Each year, BTS celebrates the group's debut on June 13 by giving ARMYs (BTS' fan club) new contents including new family portraits, videos, songs, and more.So far, BTS has gifted fans with a summer version music video of 'Airplane Pt. 2' and a new batch of group photos.Check out BTS rehearsing for its 'Dionysus' performance below:(Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)