SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Han So-hee Shares How Her Life Has Changed After Playing 'Yeo Da-kyung'
LIVE new 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 new 제보하기

[SBS Star] Han So-hee Shares How Her Life Has Changed After Playing 'Yeo Da-kyung'

Lee Narin

Published 2020.06.03 11:11 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Han So-hee Shares How Her Life Has Changed After Playing Yeo Da-kyung
Actress Han So-hee revealed that her life has changed a lot after playing 'Yeo Da-kyung'. 

Recently, Han So-hee sat down for an interview with the press in light of the success of her drama 'The World of the Married', where she played the role of 'Yeo Da-kyung'. 

As 'The World of the Married' was such a successful drama, it brought Han So-hee immense popularity. 

From a rookie actress, Han So-hee became one of the most popular actresses in Korea in the blink of an eye. 
Han So-heeRegarding this, Han So-hee said, "After wrapping up shooting for the drama, I happened to go to Garosu-gil with my friends. Only minutes after we arrived, people started clustering around us. There were so many people. It really took me by surprise." 

She continued, "There were teenagers among them as well, so I asked them how they knew me, because 'The World of the Married' is an adults only drama. They were all like, 'I watched it with my parents.'" 

She went on, "That was when I realized our drama was being loved by everyone regardless of their gender or age. I felt grateful." 
Han So-heeHan So-hee added, "Also when I went to a restaurant, I got some free side-dishes. Owners would tell me that they are enjoying the drama. My life truly has changed so much since my appearance in 'The World of the Married'." 

'The World of the Married' ended in major success with a viewing rate of 28.4% on May 16. 
Han So-hee(Credit= 'xeesoxee' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙