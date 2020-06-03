[SBS Star] Han So-hee Shares How Her Life Has Changed After Playing 'Yeo Da-kyung'

Actress Han So-hee revealed that her life has changed a lot after playing 'Yeo Da-kyung'.Recently, Han So-hee sat down for an interview with the press in light of the success of her drama 'The World of the Married', where she played the role of 'Yeo Da-kyung'.As 'The World of the Married' was such a successful drama, it brought Han So-hee immense popularity.From a rookie actress, Han So-hee became one of the most popular actresses in Korea in the blink of an eye.Regarding this, Han So-hee said, "After wrapping up shooting for the drama, I happened to go to Garosu-gil with my friends. Only minutes after we arrived, people started clustering around us. There were so many people. It really took me by surprise."She continued, "There were teenagers among them as well, so I asked them how they knew me, because 'The World of the Married' is an adults only drama. They were all like, 'I watched it with my parents.'"She went on, "That was when I realized our drama was being loved by everyone regardless of their gender or age. I felt grateful."Han So-hee added, "Also when I went to a restaurant, I got some free side-dishes. Owners would tell me that they are enjoying the drama. My life truly has changed so much since my appearance in 'The World of the Married'."'The World of the Married' ended in major success with a viewing rate of 28.4% on May 16.(Credit= 'xeesoxee' Instagram)(SBS Star)