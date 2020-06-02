SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] JISOO Shares Cute Responses BLACKPINK Members Show After She Returns from Shopping
LIVE new 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 new 제보하기

[SBS Star] JISOO Shares Cute Responses BLACKPINK Members Show After She Returns from Shopping

Lee Narin

Published 2020.06.02 18:16 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] JISOO Shares Cute Responses BLACKPINK Members Show After She Returns from Shopping
JISOO of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK revealed how her fellow members respond after she gets back from shopping.

Recently, JISOO took time to have a chat with fans via NAVER V LIVE.
BLACKPINKDuring the conversation, JISOO mentioned going shopping and getting the members' response afterwards.

JISOO said, "I believe true friends are the ones who are able to criticize the stuff that you bought if they truly don't look good on you. Our members are like that."

She continued, "For instance, when I show JENNIE the clothes that I bought and ask her what she thinks, she would go, 'What? Why did you buy another unnecessary item?' A true friend right there."
BLACKPINKThen, JISOO shared that she usually goes shopping with LISA, and LISA tends to get overly excited when shopping together.

JISOO said, "LISA is like, 'Oh my gosh! You've got to try this on, unnie! Give me your bags, I'll hold them for you. Go try it on! Hurry!'"

She went on, "When I come back to our dorm, ROSÉ is always like, 'Wow, unnie! What did you get?', then she starts to go through all the bags and even take the tags off from them."

She added, "While ROSÉ does that, LISA comes around and comments, 'Hey, ROSÉ! Look at this one, isn't it cute? I told her to buy it. This is the best one here!' It's so funny."
BLACKPINK(Credit= 'blackpinkofficial' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙