[SBS Star] JISOO Shares Cute Responses BLACKPINK Members Show After She Returns from Shopping

JISOO of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK revealed how her fellow members respond after she gets back from shopping.Recently, JISOO took time to have a chat with fans via NAVER V LIVE.During the conversation, JISOO mentioned going shopping and getting the members' response afterwards.JISOO said, "I believe true friends are the ones who are able to criticize the stuff that you bought if they truly don't look good on you. Our members are like that."She continued, "For instance, when I show JENNIE the clothes that I bought and ask her what she thinks, she would go, 'What? Why did you buy another unnecessary item?' A true friend right there."Then, JISOO shared that she usually goes shopping with LISA, and LISA tends to get overly excited when shopping together.JISOO said, "LISA is like, 'Oh my gosh! You've got to try this on, unnie! Give me your bags, I'll hold them for you. Go try it on! Hurry!'"She went on, "When I come back to our dorm, ROSÉ is always like, 'Wow, unnie! What did you get?', then she starts to go through all the bags and even take the tags off from them."She added, "While ROSÉ does that, LISA comes around and comments, 'Hey, ROSÉ! Look at this one, isn't it cute? I told her to buy it. This is the best one here!' It's so funny."(Credit= 'blackpinkofficial' Instagram)(SBS Star)