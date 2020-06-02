[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi to Lead a New Drama About Psychopaths

Singer/actor Lee Seung Gi has been confirmed as the male lead of a new action-thriller drama.According to reports on June 2, Lee Seung Gi has decided to join tvN's upcoming drama 'Mouse' (literal title) that is slated to premiere in the first half of 2021.In the drama, Lee Seung Gi will play the role of a justice-seeking rookie police officer named 'Jung Ba-reum'.The drama follow's Jung Ba-reum as he confronts a natural-born psychopath serial killer whose ruthless murders have thrown the entire nation tremble in fear.Apart from his stellar career as a singer, Lee Seung Gi showed his potential as an actor by starring in many acting projects including 'The King 2 Hearts', 'Hwayugi', 'VAGABOND', and more.The production team of 'Mouse' stated, "The drama will have a completely different and unique topic compared to previous dramas about psychopaths. Please look forward to what kind of acting Lee Seung Gi will portray as Jung Ba-reum."Meanwhile, actor Choi Jin Hyuk is also in talks to join the drama.(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)