[SBS Star] GFRIEND EUNHA & SINB's Friendship Goes as Far as 15 Years Back?

EUNHA and SINB of K-pop girl group GFRIEND's interesting past is catching the eye of many.When EUNHA and SINB were in elementary school, they were actually in the same children's dance team.They quickly became close, especially because they had the same name; they were both 'Eun-bi'.Since SINB lived in Cheongju, outside Seoul, that she had slept over at EUNHA's house in Seoul a few times after dance practice as well.As they grew up though, EUNHA and SINB lost contact with each other.They dreamed of becoming K-pop stars, and started training at different management agencies.EUNHA was a trainee at LOEN Entertainment for a while, but she quit as her parents wanted her to focus on her studies.At that time, SOURCE MUSIC was preparing to make GFRIEND make debut, and SINB was one of the trainees selected as the member of GFRIEND.However, one main vocal trainee suddenly left one day that the company was in rush to find a replacement.Right then, one former LOEN Entertainment staff/now SOURCE MUSIC staff thought of EUNHA and reached out to her.After having a meeting with SOURCE MUSIC, EUNHA decided to join the company.When EUNHA went to meet the members of GFRIEND, EUNHA and SINB immediately recognized each other, and were extremely surprised to see each other there.Fans are finding this story so fascinating that they cannot help but to bring it up online every now and then.(Credit= Online Community, 'GFRIEND' Facebook)(SBS Star)