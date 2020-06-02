[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo Says She Is So Happy with Her Life Now that She Does Not Want to Get Married

Actress Song Ji-hyo revealed that she is so happy with her current life that she has no intention of getting married.On June 2, Song Ji-hyo sat down for an interview with the press.During the interview, Song Ji-hyo talked about turning 40 (Korean age) this year.Song Ji-hyo said, "After turning 40, I could feel that I have become physically weaker."She continued, "But I feel like there are a lot greater things that come with getting old. I believe I can do more things than before."She went on, "Having spent my 30s, I've become curious about how my 40s will be like. I'm very excited to try some new things out. I actually prefer how everything is now than before."Regarding marriage, Song Ji-hyo laughingly said, "It's not even that easy for me to take good care of myself, you know."She continued, "I'm just enjoying this lifestyle so much. I might consider getting married if I happen to find someone who I find so okay that I'll be willing to change my lifestyle. However, marriage certainly is not at the top of my list."With a bright smile, she added, "I'm honestly really happy with my life at the moment."(Credit= 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram)(SBS Star)