[SBS Star] HeeChul Almost Spits Food Out of His Mouth When ShinDong Mentions TWICE
[SBS Star] HeeChul Almost Spits Food Out of His Mouth When ShinDong Mentions TWICE

Lee Narin

Published 2020.06.02 13:26 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] HeeChul Almost Spits Food Out of His Mouth When ShinDong Mentions TWICE
K-pop boy group Super Junior's member HeeChul was seen sweating as his fellow member ShinDong mentioned girl group TWICE. 

On May 31 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', HeeChul and entertainer Ji Sang-ryeol were seen visiting ShinDong's place.
My Little Old BoyWhen ShinDong was giving them a tour around his place, he showed off a pair of special speakers. 

The speakers were limited edition speakers which were signed by the members of TWICE. 

Ji Sang-ryeol could not get his eyes off the speakers, and kept going on about them. 

ShinDong laughingly commented, "Hyung, you should not mention TWICE in front of HeeChul. It's pretty sensitive to him, you know." 

HeeChul just awkwardly laughed in the corner of the room. 
My Little Old BoyAfter that, they made some noodles and sat around the table in the dining room. 

While eating some noodles together, ShinDong asked HeeChul, "Where did my TWICE speakers go? They've suddenly disappeared." 

HeeChul froze for a bit and answered, "I don't know. How am I supposed to know?"

Then, ShinDong and Ji Sang-ryeol continuously talked about "TWICE" speakers, making HeeChul cough and almost spit noodles out of his mouth. 
My Little Old BoyCurrently, HeeChul is in a relationship with TWICE's member MOMO. 

(Credit= SBS My Little Boy) 

(SBS Star)    
