[SBS Star] Big Hit Entertainment to Hold '2020 Global Audition'

Big Hit Entertainment announced their plans to hold global auditions worldwide.On June 1, Big Hit Entertainment shared a new video on the agency's official YouTube channel announcing that they will begin accepting online applications of their '2020 Global Audition'.Big Hit Entertainment is currently looking for males born in 2003 or later who are specifically interested in making their debut as the next Big Hit Entertainment artist.While the video specifically names countries―the United States, Canada, Korea, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, Australia, and New Zealand, the Korean version of the video states that all males who meet the age requirement are eligible to apply for the audition.Applications can be submitted until July 10 for ones outside the United States, while the deadline for U.S. applicants is July 31.After two rounds of evaluations, the final announcements will be made on October 9.Check out the video below for more details:(Credit= 'Big Hit Labels' YouTube, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)