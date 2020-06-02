[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Applies to Join the Navy This August

Actor Park Bo Gum may be joining the Navy as a member of the military band in August.On June 2, news outlet JoongAng Ilbo reported that Park Bo Gum auditioned for the Navy military band as the keyboard player.According to the report, Park Bo Gum went to the Navy Headquarters in Gyeryong, Chungcheong-do on June 1.There, he was tested his piano and singing skills, and interviewed.One military official stated, "Park Bo Gum has a remarkable talent at playing the piano. Unless we some ineligibility, he is most likely be accepted."After this report was publicized, Park Bo Gum's management agency Blossom Entertainment soon confirmed the news.The agency said, "It is all true, but we are unable to say anything more about it, because he may not pass the audition and interview."The result of Park Bo Gum's audition and interview is scheduled to be out on June 25.If Park Bo Gum gets a pass, he will be beginning his national mandatory military service on August 31.(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)