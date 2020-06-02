SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Applies to Join the Navy This August
LIVE new 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 new 제보하기

[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Applies to Join the Navy This August

Lee Narin

Published 2020.06.02 10:41 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Applies to Join the Navy This August
Actor Park Bo Gum may be joining the Navy as a member of the military band in August.

On June 2, news outlet JoongAng Ilbo reported that Park Bo Gum auditioned for the Navy military band as the keyboard player.
Park Bo GumAccording to the report, Park Bo Gum went to the Navy Headquarters in Gyeryong, Chungcheong-do on June 1.

There, he was tested his piano and singing skills, and interviewed.

One military official stated, "Park Bo Gum has a remarkable talent at playing the piano. Unless we some ineligibility, he is most likely be accepted."
Park Bo GumAfter this report was publicized, Park Bo Gum's management agency Blossom Entertainment soon confirmed the news.

The agency said, "It is all true, but we are unable to say anything more about it, because he may not pass the audition and interview."
Park Bo GumThe result of Park Bo Gum's audition and interview is scheduled to be out on June 25.

If Park Bo Gum gets a pass, he will be beginning his national mandatory military service on August 31.

(Credit= SBS funE)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙