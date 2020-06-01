SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Yulhee Shares Why She Decided to Marry Minhwan at the Age of 20
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Yulhee Shares Why She Decided to Marry Minhwan at the Age of 20

Lee Narin

Published 2020.06.01 18:15
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Yulhee Shares Why She Decided to Marry Minhwan at the Age of 20
Yulhee, formerly of K-pop girl group LABOUM, revealed why she decided to marry Minhwan of boy band FTISLAND at an early age. 

On May 28, Yulhee updated her YouTube channel with a Q&A video. 

In the video, Yulhee gave her honest answers to her fans' most-asked questions. 
YulheeOne of the questions was, "What made you want to get married at such a young age?" 

Yulhee responded, "I've actually always wanted to get married and have my own family early ever since when I was little." 

She continued, "But as a K-pop singer, I thought it would be hard to make that dream come true, and eventually gave up on that dream. After meeting Minhwan though, I started dreaming about that again." 
YulheeShe went on, "Not long after we started having a conversation with each other on the phone, we went on a date to Han River."  

She said,, "Before meeting Minhwan, I expected him to be a senior, who is strict about everything, but we got along so well; we had a great conversation on that day." 

Lastly, Yulhee added with a shy smile, "I felt really comfortable with him. I felt like I knew him for like three years, and he said the same thing about me."  
 

Yulhee and Minhwan went public with their relationship in September 2017, and their son Jae-yul was born in June 2018. 

Then, they held a wedding ceremony about three months after Jae-yul's birth. 

Previously in February, Yulhee gave birth to beautiful twin girls named Ah-rin and Ah-yoon. 

(Credit=FNC Entertainment, '율희의 집' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)   
