[SBS Star] Big Hit Entertainment & Mnet's 'I-LAND' Reveals First 6 Contestants

Mnet's new survival audition program 'I-LAND' has just introduced its first six contestants.On June 1, the production team of 'I-LAND' revealed profile photos of six contestants―Kim Sunwoo, Park Sunghoon, Daniel, Lee Heeseung, Jake, and K.'I-LAND' is the first project from BELIF+, a joint venture of Big Hit Entertainment and CJ ENM.The program is an "observation reality show" that follows the creation and debut process of a next-generation boy group.It was recently announced that singers RAIN and ZICO would be joining the program as producers, while actor Namkoong Min will be the storyteller and Big Hit Entertainment CEO Bang Si-hyuk will be the general producer.Meanwhile, 'I-LAND' is scheduled to unveil its first episode on June 26 at 11PM KST.Check out the first six contestants' profile photos below:(Credit= Mnet I-LAND)(SBS Star)