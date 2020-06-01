SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Big Hit Entertainment & Mnet's 'I-LAND' Reveals First 6 Contestants
LIVE new 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 new 제보하기

[SBS Star] Big Hit Entertainment & Mnet's 'I-LAND' Reveals First 6 Contestants

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.06.01 17:31 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Big Hit Entertainment & Mnets I-LAND Reveals First 6 Contestants
Mnet's new survival audition program 'I-LAND' has just introduced its first six contestants.

On June 1, the production team of 'I-LAND' revealed profile photos of six contestants―Kim Sunwoo, Park Sunghoon, Daniel, Lee Heeseung, Jake, and K.

'I-LAND' is the first project from BELIF+, a joint venture of Big Hit Entertainment and CJ ENM.
I-LANDThe program is an "observation reality show" that follows the creation and debut process of a next-generation boy group.

It was recently announced that singers RAIN and ZICO would be joining the program as producers, while actor Namkoong Min will be the storyteller and Big Hit Entertainment CEO Bang Si-hyuk will be the general producer.
I-LANDMeanwhile, 'I-LAND' is scheduled to unveil its first episode on June 26 at 11PM KST.

Check out the first six contestants' profile photos below:
I-LANDI-LANDI-LANDI-LANDI-LANDI-LAND(Credit= Mnet I-LAND)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙