SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Hyeri & SEULGI Feel Awkward with Each Other Despite Attending the Same High School?
LIVE new 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 new 제보하기

[SBS Star] Hyeri & SEULGI Feel Awkward with Each Other Despite Attending the Same High School?

Lee Narin

Published 2020.06.01 16:57 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Hyeri & SEULGI Feel Awkward with Each Other Despite Attending the Same High School?
It was just revealed that Hyeri of K-pop girl group Girl's Day and SEULGI of another girl group Red Velvet are awkward with each other despite the fact that they went to the same high school. 

On May 30 episode of tvN's television show 'Amazing Saturday', SEULGI and IRENE of Red Velvet made a guest appearance. 
Hyeri and SEULGIHyeri and SEULGI happened to sit together, but they looked so awkward with one another. 

As the hosts commented on this, SEULGI laughingly said, "Hyeri and I actually went to the same high school. We were in the same school year as well." 

After listening to SEULGI, the hosts gasped in surprise and said, "What? How do you guys managed to look this awkward though?" 
HyeriSEULGI explained, "Well, we've never been in the same class nor seen each other around." 

Hyeri added, "Yes, that's true. We didn't know each other back in our school days. Our groups always promoted at different times as well; I never got to see her after debut." 
HyeriIn order to make the two stars become close, the hosts then asked them to sing their school song. 

However, they completely failed at it, making everyone in the studio burst into laughter. 

(Credit= tvN Amazing Saturday) 

(SBS Sta  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙