[SBS Star] Hyeri & SEULGI Feel Awkward with Each Other Despite Attending the Same High School?

It was just revealed that Hyeri of K-pop girl group Girl's Day and SEULGI of another girl group Red Velvet are awkward with each other despite the fact that they went to the same high school.On May 30 episode of tvN's television show 'Amazing Saturday', SEULGI and IRENE of Red Velvet made a guest appearance.Hyeri and SEULGI happened to sit together, but they looked so awkward with one another.As the hosts commented on this, SEULGI laughingly said, "Hyeri and I actually went to the same high school. We were in the same school year as well."After listening to SEULGI, the hosts gasped in surprise and said, "What? How do you guys managed to look this awkward though?"SEULGI explained, "Well, we've never been in the same class nor seen each other around."Hyeri added, "Yes, that's true. We didn't know each other back in our school days. Our groups always promoted at different times as well; I never got to see her after debut."In order to make the two stars become close, the hosts then asked them to sing their school song.However, they completely failed at it, making everyone in the studio burst into laughter.(Credit= tvN Amazing Saturday)(SBS Sta