[SBS Star] Jang Keun Suk Expresses His Desire to Get Into Hollywood in the Future

Actor Jang Keun Suk showed his hope and confidence to enter Hollywood one day.On June 1 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Kim Yeong-cheol's Power FM', Jang Keun Suk made a guest appearance.During the show, Jang Keun Suk mentioned the level of his English.He said, "I've actually studied abroad for some time when I was young. But it didn't really work out well."He laughingly continued, "I'm not too sure if I'm good at English despite studying in an English-speaking country for long. I do have some non-Korean friends though."Then, Jang Keun Suk reminisced the past when he publicly revealed his desire to get into Hollywood.Jang Keun Suk said, "Back in 2011 at Busan International Film Festival, I said to everybody, 'Do you think I can't make it to Hollywood, huh?'"He chuckled and went on, "Well, I'm still working on it, but I'm not going to give up; I'm going to keep trying my best."He added, "Elon Musk's SpaceX just launched two people into space. If he could make that possible, I believe I can make my dream come true as well."Meanwhile, Jang Keun Suk completed his alternative mandatory military service on May 29.(Credit= SBS POWER FM Kim Yeong-cheol's Power FM, SBS funE)(SBS Star)