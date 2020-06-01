SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Jang Keun Suk Expresses His Desire to Get Into Hollywood in the Future
LIVE new 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 new 제보하기

[SBS Star] Jang Keun Suk Expresses His Desire to Get Into Hollywood in the Future

Lee Narin

Published 2020.06.01 15:45 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Jang Keun Suk Expresses His Desire to Get Into Hollywood in the Future
Actor Jang Keun Suk showed his hope and confidence to enter Hollywood one day. 

On June 1 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Kim Yeong-cheol's Power FM', Jang Keun Suk made a guest appearance. 
Jang Keun SukDuring the show, Jang Keun Suk mentioned the level of his English. 

He said, "I've actually studied abroad for some time when I was young. But it didn't really work out well." 

He laughingly continued, "I'm not too sure if I'm good at English despite studying in an English-speaking country for long. I do have some non-Korean friends though." 
Jang Keun SukThen, Jang Keun Suk reminisced the past when he publicly revealed his desire to get into Hollywood. 

Jang Keun Suk said, "Back in 2011 at Busan International Film Festival, I said to everybody, 'Do you think I can't make it to Hollywood, huh?'" 

He chuckled and went on, "Well, I'm still working on it, but I'm not going to give up; I'm going to keep trying my best." 

He added, "Elon Musk's SpaceX just launched two people into space. If he could make that possible, I believe I can make my dream come true as well."  
Jang Keun SukMeanwhile, Jang Keun Suk completed his alternative mandatory military service on May 29. 

(Credit= SBS POWER FM Kim Yeong-cheol's Power FM, SBS funE) 

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙