[SBS Star] YG Entertainment Gives an Update on BLACKPINK Members' Solo Projects
Published 2020.06.01 14:52
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's management agency YG Entertainment has announced their plans for the members' solo releases.

On June 1, YG Entertainment shared a statement on the agency's official blog regarding BLACKPINK members' upcoming solo projects.
BLACKPINKAccording to the announcement, ROSÉ's solo album has been completed and ready to be released, while LISA finished recording her solo song and JISOO is busy preparing one.
BLACKPINKThe three BLACKPINK members' solo songs will be released starting this September after the release of BLACKPINK's first-ever full album.

YG Entertainment's full statement reads as follows:

Hello, This is YG Entertainment.

YG has recently informed the fans regarding BLACKPINK's upcoming comeback and official album release in June and September.

After monitoring many responses made by fans in and out of Korea, it seemed that many of you were curious on the solo release plans by individual members, so we decided to inform you on how they are being prepared.

YG has released JENNIE's first-ever solo single 'SOLO' back in November 2018, and has been working on ROSÉ's first-ever solo track for over a year.

We ask for your understanding on taking more time than expected, since we were planning to release multiple songs in an album format, rather than releasing a digital single.

ROSÉ's solo works have already been completed, and its release date is planned to be in September after the release of BLACKPINK’s first-ever full-length album.

It is because all the members agreed that BLACKPINK's comeback as an entire group and their first-ever full-length album release is more important than anything.

Furthermore, LISA's amazing solo single is already prepared for release, and we are currently preparing for JISOO's solo single release as well.

The solo releases by the members will continue in sequential order, after the release of BLACKPINK's first-ever full-length album release in September.

YG is always grateful towards the fans in and out of Korea, who have shown interest and affections towards BLACKPINK until this day. 

We are also always monitoring your opinions which may sound trivial, but are in fact very helpful.

YG will not stop the support and effort to help BLACKPINK create better music and to help them grow as admirable artists. 

That is because it's the first and most important thing we should consider repaying your love and support towards BLACKPINK.

Today is June 1. Please continue to encourage and support the members of BLACKPINK, who are continuing to work hard for the final preparation process for their upcoming comeback this month. Thank you.
