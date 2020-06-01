SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Jeon So Min Shares Which 'Running Man' Member Cared About Her the Most While on Hiatus
Lee Narin

Published 2020.06.01 13:47 View Count
Actress Jeon So Min revealed who she thought cared about her the most while she was taking a break from work.

On May 31 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', Jeon So Min made her grand return.
Jeon So MinBack in the beginning of April, Jeon So Min revealed that she will be taking a break from all activities including her regular appearance in 'Running Man' in order to recover her health.

Regarding her comeback, Jeon So Min said, "Weirdly, this all feels so new to me. My heart is beating super fast right now. I'm more nervous than ever."

Then, she said, "You know what I realized? During my break, I got to learn who cared about me and actually loved me."
Jeon So MinShe playfully said, "I wrote down who contacted me as well as how many calls and messages I received from them. Even out of you guys, I know who truly cared how I was doing."

She continued with a smile, "When I did the math, it turned out Ji-hyo called and texted me the most."
Jeon So MinAfter that, Jeon So Min looked back at the time when there were reports in the media that she was going to take a break.

Jeon So Min laughed and commented, "Ji-hyo texted me, asking me why I wasn't coming to 'Running Man' shooting. I knew that she didn't use the Internet much, but not to this extent. When I got her text, I was like, 'Wow, she really doesn't use the Internet, does she?'"

(Credit= SBS Running Man, 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
