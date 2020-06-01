[SBS Star] Big Hit Ent. Apologizes About Using Cult Leader Jim Jones' Sermon in BTS SUGA's Mixtape

K-pop boy group BTS' member SUGA's management agency Big Hit Entertainment issued an apology regarding SUGA's recent mixtape controversy.On May 22, SUGA dropped his second mixtape under the name 'Agust D' titled, 'D-2'.Since the release, one of the songs 'What do you think?' rapidly became the talk of the town.It was because SUGA had included part of American cult leader Jim Jones' sermon, "Though you are dead, yet you shall live, and he that liveth and believeth shall never die." in the song.Jim Jones is known to have conspired with his inner circle to direct a mass murder-suicide of his 918 followers in his jungle commune at Jonestown, Guyana.SUGA was heavily criticized after some pointed out that he had used Jim Jones' sermon to introduce 'What do you think?'.Then on May 31, Big Hit Entertainment released an apology on behalf of SUGA.In the statement, the agency said, "Our producer used the vocal sample of the speaker without any intention. He/she did not know who he was either. It was just thought the part of sermon will go with the song well."They continued, "After selecting the vocal sample, we proceeded to check the adequacy of it according to our internal process. However, we failed to notice that it was an inappropriate one."They went on, "We lacked understanding of the historical and social background related to this, and would like to apologize to those who were hurt or felt uncomfortable because of it. Immediately after discovering the issue, we have deleted the part and re-released the song."Lastly, the agency added, "SUGA himself is currently feeling greatly responsible for this issue; it was something that he did not expect to rise. We will make sure to be more careful from now on."(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)