SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Big Hit Ent. Apologizes About Using Cult Leader Jim Jones' Sermon in BTS SUGA's Mixtape
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Big Hit Ent. Apologizes About Using Cult Leader Jim Jones' Sermon in BTS SUGA's Mixtape

Lee Narin

Published 2020.06.01 11:09 Updated 2020.06.01 11:18 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Big Hit Ent. Apologizes About Using Cult Leader Jim Jones Sermon in BTS SUGAs Mixtape
K-pop boy group BTS' member SUGA's management agency Big Hit Entertainment issued an apology regarding SUGA's recent mixtape controversy.

On May 22, SUGA dropped his second mixtape under the name 'Agust D' titled, 'D-2'. 

Since the release, one of the songs 'What do you think?' rapidly became the talk of the town. 

It was because SUGA had included part of American cult leader Jim Jones' sermon, "Though you are dead, yet you shall live, and he that liveth and believeth shall never die." in the song. 

Jim Jones is known to have conspired with his inner circle to direct a mass murder-suicide of his 918 followers in his jungle commune at Jonestown, Guyana. 
 
SUGA was heavily criticized after some pointed out that he had used Jim Jones' sermon to introduce 'What do you think?'. 
SUGA


Then on May 31, Big Hit Entertainment released an apology on behalf of SUGA. 

In the statement, the agency said, "Our producer used the vocal sample of the speaker without any intention. He/she did not know who he was either. It was just thought the part of sermon will go with the song well." 

They continued, "After selecting the vocal sample, we proceeded to check the adequacy of it according to our internal process. However, we failed to notice that it was an inappropriate one." 
SUGAThey went on, "We lacked understanding of the historical and social background related to this, and would like to apologize to those who were hurt or felt uncomfortable because of it. Immediately after discovering the issue, we have deleted the part and re-released the song." 

Lastly, the agency added, "SUGA himself is currently feeling greatly responsible for this issue; it was something that he did not expect to rise. We will make sure to be more careful from now on."
SUGA(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)      
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙