SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] (G)I-DLE YUQI Shocks Everyone with Her Incredible Ablity to Spot Her Fan
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] (G)I-DLE YUQI Shocks Everyone with Her Incredible Ablity to Spot Her Fan

Lee Narin

Published 2020.05.29 18:13 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] (G)I-DLE YUQI Shocks Everyone with Her Incredible Ablity to Spot Her Fan
K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE's member YUQI shocked everyone with her amazing ability to spot her fan from a distance. 

Recently, one post was shared on a popular K-pop online community. 

The uploader was a fan of YUQI, who runs the member's photo site that has thousands of followers. 

The fan carries a professional DSLR camera around to places where YUQI go, so he/she usually takes good high quality photos.
YUQIYUQIIn the post, the fan shared interesting photos of the times when YUQI spotted him/her from far away. 

One time was when they were at an awards ceremony and another time was when they were at a shooting for a television show. 

From the photos that are not zoomed in, the fan is seen sitting miles away from YUQI. 

Surprisingly enough though, in the photos that are zoomed in, YUQI is looking straight into the camera. 
YUQIYUQIAfter seeing these photos, fans left comments such as, "What? How is that even possible?", "But the camera was sooooo far away! How did she notice it?", "She needs to get some sort of award for this!" and so on. 

(Credit= Online Community, 'fairytale_0923' Twitter) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙