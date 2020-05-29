SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Jang Keun Suk to Finish His Alternative Military Service Today
[SBS Star] Jang Keun Suk to Finish His Alternative Military Service Today

Published 2020.05.29
Actor Jang Keun Suk will officially be relieved from his alternative military service today.

On May 29, Jang Keun Suk is scheduled to wrap up his alternative military service as a public service worker.
Jang Keun SukIn order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Jang Keun Suk will be relieved from his duties privately without any events with fans.
Jang Keun SukJang Keun Suk enlisted in 2018 and has been working as a public service worker after his basic military training. 

He was ordered to carry out the mandatory duty alternatively as he was previously diagnosed with bipolar disorder.
Jang Keun Suk(Credit= SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
