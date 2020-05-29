SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "I Like Doing Things with GUMMY than My Own" Cho Jung Seok Tells What Changed After Marriage
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] "I Like Doing Things with GUMMY than My Own" Cho Jung Seok Tells What Changed After Marriage

Lee Narin

Published 2020.05.29 17:22 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] "I Like Doing Things with GUMMY than My Own" Cho Jung Seok Tells What Changed After Marriage
Actor Cho Jung Seok shared the sort of changes he saw after his marriage with singer GUMMY.

Not too long ago, Cho Jung Seok had an interview with the press to discuss his recent drama 'Hospital Playlist' that ended in major success.

Cho Jung Seok said, "My wife carefully monitors all my projects. In other projects, she says she focused more on my character, but in 'Hospital Playlist', she said she was more drawn into the story of each episode."

He continued, "I also got her to listen to 'Aroha'―my sound track for 'Hospital Playlist' before the release, and she really liked it. Her response gave me confidence."
Cho Jung SeokThen, Cho Jung Seok was asked what he thinks has changed after getting married.

He said, "I got to enjoy walking. It's fun going for a walk with my wife. I prefer to do things with her than doing them on my own now as well."

He went on, "My life definitely feels more stable than before. Another thing that I've noticed was that I started to care much more about my well-being after marriage."
Cho Jung SeokFollowing his answer, one reporter asked how he feels about becoming a father soon.

Cho Jung Seok said, "I think my character 'Ik-joon' is a great father. I was actually able to learn a lot about parenting while playing him. I would like to become a father like him."

He added with a shy smile, "I would like to become a father who my child will feel proud of."
Cho Jung SeokAfter about five years of being in a relationship, Cho Jung Seok and GUMMY married each other in October 2018.

Previously, it was announced that the couple is expecting a child this August.

(Credit= C-Jes Entertainment, SBS funE)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙