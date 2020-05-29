[SBS Star] "I Like Doing Things with GUMMY than My Own" Cho Jung Seok Tells What Changed After Marriage

Actor Cho Jung Seok shared the sort of changes he saw after his marriage with singer GUMMY.Not too long ago, Cho Jung Seok had an interview with the press to discuss his recent drama 'Hospital Playlist' that ended in major success.Cho Jung Seok said, "My wife carefully monitors all my projects. In other projects, she says she focused more on my character, but in 'Hospital Playlist', she said she was more drawn into the story of each episode."He continued, "I also got her to listen to 'Aroha'―my sound track for 'Hospital Playlist' before the release, and she really liked it. Her response gave me confidence."Then, Cho Jung Seok was asked what he thinks has changed after getting married.He said, "I got to enjoy walking. It's fun going for a walk with my wife. I prefer to do things with her than doing them on my own now as well."He went on, "My life definitely feels more stable than before. Another thing that I've noticed was that I started to care much more about my well-being after marriage."Following his answer, one reporter asked how he feels about becoming a father soon.Cho Jung Seok said, "I think my character 'Ik-joon' is a great father. I was actually able to learn a lot about parenting while playing him. I would like to become a father like him."He added with a shy smile, "I would like to become a father who my child will feel proud of."After about five years of being in a relationship, Cho Jung Seok and GUMMY married each other in October 2018.Previously, it was announced that the couple is expecting a child this August.(Credit= C-Jes Entertainment, SBS funE)(SBS Star)