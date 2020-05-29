SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Hee Ae Reveals Why She Is a Huge Fan of BTS
Lee Narin

Published 2020.05.29 15:46 View Count
Actress Kim Hee Ae shared a reason behind her immense love and support for K-pop boy group BTS.

Several months ago, SBS' television show 'Han Bam' uploaded a video of Kim Hee Ae's interview on YouTube. 
Kim Hee AeAt the beginning of the interview, the reporter gave Kim Hee Ae some personally-prepared gifts. 

One of the gifts that the reporter gave Kim Hee Ae was a BTS album. 

When Kim Hee Ae saw the BTS album, she immediately screamed in happiness. 

The reporter said, "I heard that you like BTS, so I thought this would be a nice gift for you. I also wanted to give this to you as ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom) myself." 
Kim Hee AeThen, 'Han Bam' producer suddenly asked, "Why do you like BTS, Hee Ae?" 

Kim Hee Ae answered with a smile, "Well, who doesn't? Are there actually people out there who don't like BTS? If you don't like BTS, you are probably weird." 

The reporter commented, "You know what? I'm actually going to BTS' concert soon. I would love to have you as my company, but I unfortunately don't have an extra ticket." 

Kim Hee Ae laughed and said, "Oh, I wouldn't be able to blend in with other fans there anyway. I like supporting them in other ways." 
Kim Hee AeWhen the reporter asked if she listens to BTS' music a lot, Kim Hee Ae responded, "Yes, I do. I love their music, but I love watching them on shows too." 

She continued, "Just the other day, I happened to watch a video of them only a few days after they made debut. They were recording a music show, and had their names hugely written over their shirts." 

She added, "I find them super adorable. I have a son myself, and I think as if the members of BTS are my own sons as well. I look at them in the eyes of a mother. It's just so great to see them taking over the world, you know. I truly want them to keep doing well." 
 

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, '한밤 자료실' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)   
