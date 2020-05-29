SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok·Lee Hyo-ri·RAIN to Make a Unit Debut
Published 2020.05.29
Entertainer Yu Jae Seok, singers Lee Hyo-ri and RAIN will be debuting as a unit group this summer.

On May 29, the production team of MBC's variety show 'How Do You Play?' revealed the new co-ed unit group's debut plans.
Yu Jae Seok, Lee Hyo-ri, RAINThe production team stated, "Yu Jae Seok, who is a 'trainee', will be forming a co-ed unit group with legendary singers Lee Hyo-ri and RAIN."

They added, "The group is currently in the process of putting together the pieces, and we are considering adding more members into the group."
Yu Jae Seok, Lee Hyo-ri, RAINOn the previous episode of 'How Do You Play', Yu Jae Seok met up with Lee Hyo-ri and RAIN to discuss their idea of forming a unit group.

Yu Jae Seok, who has shown off his talents in music and dance, is rumored to be developing his producing skills this time.

Lee Hyo-ri, who has already proven her popularity as the iconic solo artist of K-pop, will take on the role of main vocalist and center of the group.

RAIN will also be showing off his passion and charms as the third member of the unit group.
Yu Jae Seok, Lee Hyo-ri, RAIN(Credit= MBC How Do You Play?)

(SBS Star) 
