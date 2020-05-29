[SBS Star] VIDEO: BIGBANG TAEYANG Reveals He Once Thought About Retiring from the Industry

TAEYANG of K-pop boy group BIGBANG shared how going through a tough time helped him grow.On May 28, the fourth episode 'Rise Again' of TAEYANG's documentary 'WHITE NIGHT' was uploaded on YouTube.In this episode, TAEYANG talked about his past struggles as a celebrity with a hectic life.He said, "At that time, I honestly didn't want to do anything. I didn't want to continue my career as a singer, even music. I didn't want to do music that way."He explained why he felt like that, "After BIGBANG activities, my solo activities would come around. Then after I was done with my solo activities, BIGBANG would make a comeback. I felt as if I was constantly pushed to the corner. I was mentally very unstable at that time."But TAEYANG said he came to realize that this all turned out to be helpful to him later on.He said, "I don't think I can say that I have any regrets about that time though, because it gave me an opportunity to learn and think about many things."He continued, "Like, in what way I should work, how I should treat people and understand what's more important in life."Lastly, he added, "I really learned a lot and actually was able to find some answers. If it wasn't for that time, I don't think I would be who I am today."Debuted as a member of BIGBANG in August 2006, TAEYANG came out as a soloist in May 2008.(Credit= 'YGTAEYANG' YouTube)(SBS Star)