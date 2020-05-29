SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BIGBANG TAEYANG Reveals He Once Thought About Retiring from the Industry
Lee Narin

Published 2020.05.29 13:46 Updated 2020.05.29 14:00
TAEYANG of K-pop boy group BIGBANG shared how going through a tough time helped him grow.

On May 28, the fourth episode 'Rise Again' of TAEYANG's documentary 'WHITE NIGHT' was uploaded on YouTube.
TAEYANGIn this episode, TAEYANG talked about his past struggles as a celebrity with a hectic life.

He said, "At that time, I honestly didn't want to do anything. I didn't want to continue my career as a singer, even music. I didn't want to do music that way."

He explained why he felt like that, "After BIGBANG activities, my solo activities would come around. Then after I was done with my solo activities, BIGBANG would make a comeback. I felt as if I was constantly pushed to the corner. I was mentally very unstable at that time."
TAEYANGBut TAEYANG said he came to realize that this all turned out to be helpful to him later on. 

He said, "I don't think I can say that I have any regrets about that time though, because it gave me an opportunity to learn and think about many things."

He continued, "Like, in what way I should work, how I should treat people and understand what's more important in life."

Lastly, he added, "I really learned a lot and actually was able to find some answers. If it wasn't for that time, I don't think I would be who I am today."
 

Debuted as a member of BIGBANG in August 2006, TAEYANG came out as a soloist in May 2008.

(Credit= 'YGTAEYANG' YouTube)

(SBS Star)    
