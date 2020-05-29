SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo in Talks to Lead a New Drama as a Witch
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo in Talks to Lead a New Drama as a Witch

Lee Narin

Published 2020.05.29 10:59 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo in Talks to Lead a New Drama as a Witch
Actress Song Ji-hyo is reportedly considering her offer for a new drama. 

On May 28, news outlet Xports News reported that Song Ji-hyo is currently going over the script for a new drama 'Come to the Witch's Restaurant' (literal translation).  
Song Ji-hyoThe story of 'Come to the Witch's Restaurant' is about customers of a special restaurant who are willing to sell their soul in exchange for a different life. 

Song Ji-hyo was offered to play the role of 'Cho Hee-ra', a beautiful witch running the restaurant. 

She does not know exactly how old she is, but something about her seem to say that she is older than any human history. 

At her restaurant, she sells food that makes a dream come true. 
Song Ji-hyoThe drama is based on writer Koo Sang-hee's novel, which won 'Kyobo Book Center's Novel Contest' in 2015. 

It has not been revealed when and where 'Come to the Witch's Restaurant' will be broadcast yet. 
Song Ji-hyo(Credit= SBS funE) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙