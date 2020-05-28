SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Yoo Ah In & Park Shin Hye Reveal How Much They Wanted to Work with Each Other
Lee Narin

Published 2020.05.28 18:17 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Yoo Ah In & Park Shin Hye Reveal How Much They Wanted to Work with Each Other
Actor Yoo Ah In and actress Park Shin Hye shared their happiness about having the opportunity to work with each other.

On May 27, a press conference for an upcoming movie '#ALIVE' was held.
Yoo Ah In and Park Shin HyeDuring the press conference, Park Shin Hye said, "I've met Ah In before. I went to a gathering, and he was there at that time. He was interesting, and I thought to myself, 'I would love to work with him.'"

She continued, "When I go through a script of a project, what I would do is to picture myself working with the cast actor in my head. With Ah In though, I could imagine myself working with him in any sort of genre."

She added, "Teaming up with Ah In was an incredible experience for me. He was a lot more awesome than how I imagined him to be."
Yoo Ah In and Park Shin HyeThen, Yoo Ah In said, "It was the same for me. After meeting her at the gathering, I hoped to work with her one day. That was not long following her debut."

He went on, "After that, we were always busy filming things, but weirdly enough, never once met in a project. But to be honest, I actually imagined myself shooting a romantic comedy movie with her, because I really loved her characters in all her romantic comedies."

He laughingly added, "So, that was my hope. I did not even think that we would be teaming up in a zombie movie!"
Yoo Ah In and Park Shin Hye'#ALIVE' is a movie about Seoul being infected by an unknown virus.

People start to get rapidly infected by it, and 'Joon-woo' (Yoo Ah In) and 'Yoo-bin' (Park Shin Hye) get stuck in an apartment complex.

They join forces and try to get out of the apartment complex surrounded by zombies in order to survive.

Meanwhile, '#ALIVE' is set to hit the theaters on June 24.

(Credit= SBS funE)

(SBS Star)  
