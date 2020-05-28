SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] 'The King: Eternal Monarch' Team to Wrap Up Filming Today
The filming for SBS' ongoing Friday-Saturday drama 'The King: Eternal Monarch' will officially end today.

On May 28, it was reported that the production team and cast members of 'The King: Eternal Monarch' will film their very last scene for the drama in Nonsan, Chungcheongnam-do today.
The King: Eternal MonarchAs the drama's filming schedule comes to an end, 'The King: Eternal Monarch' will officially be wrapping up its 7-month journey.
The King: Eternal MonarchLed by actor Lee Minho and actress Kim Go-eun, 'The King: Eternal Monarch' is a fantasy-romance drama that tells the story of two parallel universe―the Korean Empire and the modern-day South Korea.

Meanwhile, the final episodes of 'The King: Eternal Monarch' will be aired next week on June 5 and 6 on SBS and Netflix.
The King: Eternal Monarch(Credit= SBS The King: Eternal Monarch)

(SBS Star)  
