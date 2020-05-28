[SBS Star] 'The King: Eternal Monarch' Team to Wrap Up Filming Today

The filming for SBS' ongoing Friday-Saturday drama 'The King: Eternal Monarch' will officially end today.On May 28, it was reported that the production team and cast members of 'The King: Eternal Monarch' will film their very last scene for the drama in Nonsan, Chungcheongnam-do today.As the drama's filming schedule comes to an end, 'The King: Eternal Monarch' will officially be wrapping up its 7-month journey.Led by actor Lee Minho and actress Kim Go-eun, 'The King: Eternal Monarch' is a fantasy-romance drama that tells the story of two parallel universe―the Korean Empire and the modern-day South Korea.Meanwhile, the final episodes of 'The King: Eternal Monarch' will be aired next week on June 5 and 6 on SBS and Netflix.(Credit= SBS The King: Eternal Monarch)(SBS Star)