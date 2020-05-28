SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Park Bo Young to End Her Hiatus & Make a Return with a New Drama?
Lee Narin

Published 2020.05.28
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Bo Young to End Her Hiatus & Make a Return with a New Drama?
Actress Park Bo Young may be making a comeback with a new drama. 

On May 28, news outlet Sports World reported that Park Bo Young was recently offered a leading role in an upcoming drama titled, 'The Destruction Came Through the Door One Day' (literal translation). 
Park Bo YoungAccording to the report, Park Bo Young was offered to play the role of 'Tak Dong-kyung', a web fiction writer without any particular goals or dreams. 

The story of 'The Destruction Came Through the Door One Day' revolves around Tak Dong-kyung who has a very unstable life. 

One day when she screams towards the sky, the world starts to fall apart.

Tak Dong-kyung and other characters finally get to realize how to live a "real" life as their last day on the planet approaches. 
Park Bo YoungIf Park Bo Young accepts the offer, it would be her first project after tvN's drama 'Abyss' that was aired from May until June last year. 

Previously last November, Park Bo Young announced to take a break from all activities in order to treat her arm injury. 

Then in February, she signed a contract with BH Entertainment, seeming like she was ready to return to the industry. 

With the break of the news today, her fans have become all hyped up on the likelihood of her return. 
Park Bo Young(Credit= SBS funE) 

(SBS Star)   
