[SBS Star] Woo Do Hwan's Never-seen Graduation Photo Surfaces Online

Actor Woo Do Hwan's graduation photo has been revealed.Recently, Woo Do Hwan's school friend posted a graduation photo of Woo Do Hwan online.The photo showed Woo Do Hwan neatly wearing a school uniform and staring at the camera with a serious look on his face.It is unknown whether this was taken when he was in middle or high school, but he certainly looks very young compared to how he looks at the moment.Woo Do Hwan has the same facial features, but has lots of baby fat on his face.On top of that, he seems slightly chubbier than himself now.Actually, it is the first time Woo Do Hwan's graduation photo has been revealed to the public.Upon seeing this photo, fans shared their thoughts on his somewhat drastic change in appearance.They left comments such as, "He looks the same, but different, if you get what I mean.", "Dieting truly is the best way to transform yourself into a complete different person.", "He looked adorable with the chubby baby face!" and so on.(Credit= Online Community, 'wdohwan' Instagram)(SBS Star)