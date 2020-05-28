SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lady Gaga Expresses Her Love for BLACKPINK Following Their Recent Collaboration
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Lady Gaga Expresses Her Love for BLACKPINK Following Their Recent Collaboration

Lee Narin

Published 2020.05.28 11:20 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lady Gaga Expresses Her Love for BLACKPINK Following Their Recent Collaboration
American singer-songwriter Lady Gaga shared what it was like to work with K-pop girl group BLACKPINK. 

Recently, Lady Gaga had an interview with Japanese news outlet tvgroove to talk about her upcoming album 'Chromatica'. 

During the interview, Lady Gaga mentioned her collaborative track with BLACKPINK titled, 'Sour Candy' in 'Chromatica'. 
BLACKPINKLady Gaga said, "When I reached out to them, and asked if they wanted to sing a song with me, they showed great happiness as well as enthusiasm. It was a really exciting collaboration." 

She continued, "I wanted to celebrate them because I love powerful women like them, and they wanted to celebrate me for the same reason." 
BLACKPINKShe went on, "I honestly had a great time with them, making this song together. I was thrilled to hear them interpret the song in Korean. The part was so creative and fun that I had to tell them that. I was amazed to hear their singing voice too." 

Lastly, she added, "They are such beautiful and talented young women, and I'm proud to be the fifth member of BLACKPINK in this song." 
BLACKPINKMeanwhile, 'Chromatica' is scheduled to be released on May 29. 

(Credit= YG Entertainment, 'ladygaga' Twitter) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙