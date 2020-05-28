[SBS Star] Lady Gaga Expresses Her Love for BLACKPINK Following Their Recent Collaboration

American singer-songwriter Lady Gaga shared what it was like to work with K-pop girl group BLACKPINK.Recently, Lady Gaga had an interview with Japanese news outlet tvgroove to talk about her upcoming album 'Chromatica'.During the interview, Lady Gaga mentioned her collaborative track with BLACKPINK titled, 'Sour Candy' in 'Chromatica'.Lady Gaga said, "When I reached out to them, and asked if they wanted to sing a song with me, they showed great happiness as well as enthusiasm. It was a really exciting collaboration."She continued, "I wanted to celebrate them because I love powerful women like them, and they wanted to celebrate me for the same reason."She went on, "I honestly had a great time with them, making this song together. I was thrilled to hear them interpret the song in Korean. The part was so creative and fun that I had to tell them that. I was amazed to hear their singing voice too."Lastly, she added, "They are such beautiful and talented young women, and I'm proud to be the fifth member of BLACKPINK in this song."Meanwhile, 'Chromatica' is scheduled to be released on May 29.(Credit= YG Entertainment, 'ladygaga' Twitter)(SBS Star)