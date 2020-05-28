[SBS Star] Lee Dong Gun & Cho Yoonhee Announce Their Divorce

Actor Lee Dong Gun and actress Cho Yoonhee have parted ways after three years of their marriage.On May 28, it was reported that Lee Dong Gun and Cho Yoonhee had recently gotten divorced due to "irreconcilable differences in personality."The two actors registered their marriage in May 2017, and held a private wedding ceremony in September of that year.In response to the report, Cho Yoonhee's management agency KING KONG by STARSHIP released an official statement announcing that the couple had officially divorced last week.KING KONG by STARSHIP stated, "We are informing you that Cho Yoonhee officially divorced Lee Dong Gun through divorce arbitration proceedings at the Seoul Family Court on May 22."The agency continued, "We ask for the understanding of those who congratulated the couple and cheered on their marriage as we deliver this sudden news. Cho Yoonhee will work hard to greet you with good future activities."Meanwhile, Cho Yoonhee has reportedly received custody of their baby daughter.(Credit= SBS funE, KING KONG by STARSHIP)(SBS Star)